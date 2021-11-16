Mother reports car stolen with son inside while picking up DoorDash order; Child safely located

DAYTON — Police safely located a child minutes after the car he was in was stolen while his mother picked up an order at a Dayton convenience store late Monday night.

Officers were called around 11:05 p.m. to the DashMart in the 600 block of Watervliet Avenue after an employee at the business reported the car was stolen.

“She came in to pick up an order and she turned around and the car was gone. And her son is in the car,” an employee at the business told dispatchers in a 911 call, obtained by News Center 7.

Dispatch records indicate the woman was a “DoorDasher” and was picking up an order at the store. But when she went back outside she noticed the car, a red Hyundai SUV, was gone and her 11-year-old son was still inside.

“They took my car! They stole my car! All my stuff is in there! My son is in the car!” the mother said in the 911 call.

Witnesses reported last seeing the vehicle heading towards Wayne Avenue. Minutes later, police responded to Carmel’s Bar Grill on Shroyer Road in Dayton after the child was dropped off in front of the restaurant.

Police scanner traffic indicates the car thief stopped on Shroyer Road and told the child to get out, then drove off. Police reported taking the child back to his mother on Watervliet Avenue minutes later.

It was not known if the car was recovered or if police had any suspects. A Dayton police incident report does not list any arrests.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we are incredibly relieved that the Dasher and her family are safe,” a DoorDash spokesperson said in an emailed statement to News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.

“We are in touch with the Dasher to provide our support and will assist law enforcement with their investigation in every way we can.”

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn new details.

