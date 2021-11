In accordance with the Senator Byron M. Baer Open Public Meetings Act, this notice is to advise that the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (“CRDA”) will hold a Special Meeting of the Board at 9:30 AM on Friday, November 19, 2021. In accordance with P.L. 2020 c.11 supplementing the Open Public Meetings Act, N.J.S.A. 10:4-6 et seq., the meeting will be held telephonically. Members of the public can access and participate in the meeting by dialing: 800 459 5343, Passcode: 20318. For more information including meeting agendas and schedule click here.

