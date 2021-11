Gareth Southgate’s England are close to qualifying for a World Cup, but have never felt further way from the form that fired their last tournament.A core of the Euro 2020 team are very suddenly suffering some of their worst club issues for some time. The four points needed to secure qualification for Qatar 2022 are offset by the reality that at least six of the summer’s starters have been struggling for form. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire have been the subject of unwelcome focus at Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho barely able to get on the pitch to get...

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO