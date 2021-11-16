ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Doctor who doped East German swimmers has honor removed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSyUQ_0cyMmPFS00
FILE - Former Senior Consultant to East Germany's national swimming association Lothar Kipke prior to the trial in a Berlin courtroom on Jan. 12, 2000. The doctor who ran a massive doping program to use steroids on East German swimmers in the 1970s and 1980s has had his award from the sport’s world governing body annulled. Lothar Kipke admitted in a Berlin court in 2000 that he helped design and run a doping system that helped the communist state win dozens of Olympic medals. Kipke was convicted 21 years ago on 58 counts of causing bodily harm. He was given a 15-month suspended jail sentence. (AP Photo/Fritz Reiss, File)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The doctor who ran a massive doping program to use steroids on East German swimmers in the 1970s and ’80s had his award from the sport’s world governing body annulled on Tuesday.

Lothar Kipke admitted in a Berlin court in 2000 that he helped design and run a doping system that helped the communist state win dozens of Olympic medals.

Kipke was convicted 21 years ago on 58 counts of causing bodily harm and was given a 15-month suspended jail sentence. Swimmers alleged the doping they were subjected to caused birth defects in their children.

World swim body FINA said its ruling committee voted Tuesday to remove Kipke from its honors list. The award was given in the 1980s for being a member of its medical commission.

The decision followed “extensive consultation with the swimming community,” FINA said, since the election in June of its president Husain al-Musallam.

“There is no place for doping in aquatics and certainly no place for individuals who have been found guilty of causing great damage to our sport, and cheating clean athletes of a fair chance,” al-Musallam said in a FINA statement.

“For a doctor to harm athletes in the search for medals is unacceptable and I am proud that FINA has decided to send a clear message,” the Kuwaiti official said.

The decision follows a long-running campaign by veteran aquatics journalist Craig Lord to pressure FINA to recognize Kipke’s misconduct.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
SwimInfo

As FINA Begins to Address East German Doping Past, the Dark Days of Kristin Otto Linger

As FINA Begins to Address East German Doping Past, the Dark Days of Kristin Otto Linger. With FINA recently announcing that it has stripped East German doctor Lothar Kipke of his lifetime organizational honor, there is hope that the governing body for the sport will continue to press ahead and seek to rightfully honor the athletes who were robbed of medals by the East German systematic-doping program. As that day awaits, we remind readers of the doubt-shrouded performances of Kristin Otto from the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, the tiny Arab country hosting next year’s World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights from rivals like the United...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Swimming#Steroids#Fina#East German#Ap#Kuwaiti
The Associated Press

Ex-South Korean strongman Chun Doo-hwan dies at age 90

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korean military strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who took power in a 1979 coup and brutally crushed pro-democracy protests before going to prison for misdeeds while in office, died Tuesday. He was 90. Chun, who suffered in recent years from Alzheimer’s disease and a blood...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
NewsBreak
Sports
WWD

Fred CEO Charles Leung Talks Finding Joy, Talent and Local Customers

As any sailing enthusiast knows, there is never a guarantee for smooth seas or sunny conditions when going out on the water. “But with a bit of faith and a bit of determination, as well as some luck, you can sail through,” said Charles Leung, the chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned jeweler Fred.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

659K+
Followers
351K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy