ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vRiE_0cyMmNjE00

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony from a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed Tuesday for a week so that defense attorneys can examine new evidence.

Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in months on Tuesday. The Jerusalem court announced the delay in testimony from Nir Hefetz, a former top Netanyahu aide.

Hefetz is expected to testify in the trial, which is one of three ongoing cases against Netanyahu.

Defense attorneys said they need more time to examine evidence that prosecutors disclosed on Monday involving a witness in another case that deals with illegal gifts.

Prosecutors told the court that the evidence, which indicates that Sara Netanyahu requested jewelry from the witness' employers, emerged only last month.

Hefetz's testimony against Netanyahu in a different case was not affected by the new evidence.

Hefetz is expected to give some of the most damaging testimony in the trial. It's believed that he will say Netanyahu ordered him several times to contact the former chief of an Israeli news outlet to obtain favorable news coverage.

In exchange, Netanyahu would make sure the outlet would be treated favorably by Israel's communications ministry.

Netanyahu is also accused in another case of limiting the circulation of a rival newspaper to Yodionth Ahronoth, which is the country's best-selling daily newspaper.

Netanyahu was replaced as Israeli prime minister in June by Naftali Bennett.

Comments / 3

Related
WIBX 950

Former Netanyahu Aide Hefetz Testifies in Ex-PM’s Corruption Trial

JERUSALEM (AP) — A one-time spokesman for Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the stand against him in a corruption trial in Jerusalem. Nir Hefetz, a former spokesman for Netanyahu and a key prosecution witness, began testifying on Monday. His statement had been delayed because Netanyahu's defense attorneys requested time to review...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Netanyahu
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
KEYT

Netanyahu appears in court as ex-aide prepares to take stand

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is appearing in court for the first time in over half a year as a one-time confidant prepares to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case. Nir Hefetz, a former Netanyahu aide, is a star prosecution witness in the case against Netanyahu. The former prime minister is facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals. He has denied any wrongdoing. Netanyahu was ousted early this year after a coalition of opponents formed a government following four consecutive deadlocked elections. He remains opposition leader in parliament and continues to head the long-dominant Likud Party.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Netanyahu Asking Court to Postpone Critical Testimony by Former Close Associate

The panel of three judges in the Jerusalem District Court will debate on Tuesday the request of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense attorneys to postpone the testimony of state witness Nir Hefetz, which was scheduled for Tuesday morning. Netanyahu’s defense team has asked to postpone the upcoming testimony in light of recent testimony by the prosecution witness in Case 1000 Hadas Klein, who was the personal assistant of Israeli-American tycoon Arnon Milchan.
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Facebook can pursue malware lawsuit against Israel’s NSO Group -US appeals court

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court said Facebook can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel’s NSO Group of exploiting a bug in its WhatsApp messaging app to install malware allowing the surveillance of 1,400 people, including journalists, human rights activists and dissidents. In a 3-0 decision on Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Defense Attorneys#Israeli
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy