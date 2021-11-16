Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony from a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed Tuesday for a week so that defense attorneys can examine new evidence.

Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time in months on Tuesday. The Jerusalem court announced the delay in testimony from Nir Hefetz, a former top Netanyahu aide.

Hefetz is expected to testify in the trial, which is one of three ongoing cases against Netanyahu.

Defense attorneys said they need more time to examine evidence that prosecutors disclosed on Monday involving a witness in another case that deals with illegal gifts.

Prosecutors told the court that the evidence, which indicates that Sara Netanyahu requested jewelry from the witness' employers, emerged only last month.

Hefetz's testimony against Netanyahu in a different case was not affected by the new evidence.

Hefetz is expected to give some of the most damaging testimony in the trial. It's believed that he will say Netanyahu ordered him several times to contact the former chief of an Israeli news outlet to obtain favorable news coverage.

In exchange, Netanyahu would make sure the outlet would be treated favorably by Israel's communications ministry.

Netanyahu is also accused in another case of limiting the circulation of a rival newspaper to Yodionth Ahronoth, which is the country's best-selling daily newspaper.

Netanyahu was replaced as Israeli prime minister in June by Naftali Bennett.