ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Final stretch of Sanford Riverwalk is now complete

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3He9Fg_0cyMlx6F00

SANFORD, Fla. — You can now head to Sanford to enjoy the new Riverwalk.

City leaders cut the ribbon on the final stretch of the project on Monday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It’s 5-miles long and loops around Lake Monroe.

The Riverwalk also connects to a coast-to-coast trail system that stretches from St. Petersburg to the Space Coast.

“This is a multi-mobile path. Pedestrians, bikes, walkers, hikers just enjoy the outdoors in a healthy and natural environment,” said Christopher Owen, project planner and urban designer.

The entire Riverwalk project cost about $43 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida CFO: Central Florida sitting on nearly $400 million in unclaimed property

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando area holds nearly $400 million in unclaimed property, according to Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Common types of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, uncashed checks, and refunds. Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his ”Holiday Money Hunt” and claim cash...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney pauses sales of most annual passes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World has halted sales of most of its annual passes, according to its website. “New sales of select Annual Passes are currently paused,” the website reads. The Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Incredi-Pass are all listed as “currently unavailable” on the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy