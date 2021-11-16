Final stretch of Sanford Riverwalk is now complete

SANFORD, Fla. — You can now head to Sanford to enjoy the new Riverwalk.

City leaders cut the ribbon on the final stretch of the project on Monday.

It’s 5-miles long and loops around Lake Monroe.

The Riverwalk also connects to a coast-to-coast trail system that stretches from St. Petersburg to the Space Coast.

“This is a multi-mobile path. Pedestrians, bikes, walkers, hikers just enjoy the outdoors in a healthy and natural environment,” said Christopher Owen, project planner and urban designer.

The entire Riverwalk project cost about $43 million.