The Shiba Coffee Company is now burning Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for every Shiba-branded coffee sold, permanently decreasing the circulating supply of the coin. What Happened: The Shiba Coffee Company spends 10% of its profits to acquire and burn — permanently destroy — Shiba Inu tokens, a representative of the firm said in an interview with Planet Crypto. Since the company just launched earlier this month it has yet to perform its first burn, but it promises to post future burn transactions which are expected to take place every month.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO