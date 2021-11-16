ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebec man struck, killed in Frazier Park identified

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Frazier Park two weeks ago.

The man has been identified as Gerardo Lofra Luevano, 59, of Lebec.

On Nov. 5 just before 6 a.m. the California Highway Patrol was called to the Frazier Mountain Park Road just west of Grand Terrace Estates Drive for a man hit by a vehicle, according to CHP. When officers arrived at the scene Luevano was laying in the roadway. He died at the scene.

There have been 47 pedestrian fatalities this year in Kern County, according to our records.

