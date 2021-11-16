This infamous Steve Bannon quote is key to understanding America's crazy politics

On Monday afternoon, Steve Bannon confidently strolled out of a federal courthouse, in Washington, D.C., after surrendering to face charges of contempt of Congress. Released on his own recognizance, he was accompanied by an entourage that live-streamed his every move on Gettr, a social-media platform created by Donald Trump’s supporters. Immediately surrounded by two dozen reporters and camera crews, Bannon declared himself a victim of the “illegitimate Biden regime”; called for the fall of the Chinese Communist Party; predicted that congressional investigators would fail, as Hillary Clinton had in 2016; and said that, in refusing to speak to the House select committee investigating the events of January 6th, he was fighting for “free speech.” Bannon also invoked a conspiracy theory that career civil servants in Washington secretly plot against him, Trump, and other Republican officials, saying, “If the administrative state wants to take me on, bring it on. We’re here to fight this. We’re going to go on offense.” Then, encircled by lawyers, bodyguards, and the press, he made his way under a canopy of orange autumn foliage to Constitution Avenue, where a black S.U.V. was parked. A handful of anti-Trump demonstrators shouted “liar,” “scumbag,” “dirtbag walking,” and, repeatedly, “traitor.” Before stepping into the car, Bannon thanked the journalists, saying, “Really appreciate you guys coming out today.” A few hundred yards away, a flag fluttered on top of the U.S. Capitol.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO