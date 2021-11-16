ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This infamous Steve Bannon quote is key to understanding America's crazy politics

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. While watching the news coverage of Steve Bannon's initial appearance in federal court on Monday, I kept thinking about his 2018 confession to the acclaimed writer Michael Lewis. His quote is...

www.wicz.com

WDVM 25

What’s next for Steve Bannon?

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Washington Post Investigative Reporter Spencer Hsu explains what’s next for Steve Bannon and how executive privilege works. “The claim of executive privilege is founded on the idea that Presidents require full and frank advice from their advisors.  The question then becomes, ‘well why didn’t Bannon just […]
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

“He's Going To Jail”: Insider Says Trump Vet Steve Bannon Knows He’s Toast

Steve Bannon faces up to two years in jail on his indictment for defying subpoenas related to the January 6 investigation. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, who knows and worked with Bannon personally, believes he will go to jail. Nunberg also points to Bannon’s media-savviness, saying he could even see him “giving interviews from jail”.Nov. 16, 2021.
POTUS
The Independent

If you’re celebrating what happened to Steve Bannon, you don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes

You can say a lot of things about Steve Bannon, but you can’t say he’s secretive about his intentions.As he arrived at the FBI’s Washington, DC field office on Monday to surrender himself on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress (for ignoring a subpoena from the ouse select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection), the former Trump adviser took no questions from the throng of reporters who’d arrived to see the spectacle. But there was one person with a camera and microphone who Bannon did speak to on his way to Justice Department custody. He looked squarely into the...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Protester With 'Coup Plotter' Sign Rains On Steve Bannon's Propaganda Parade

A cheeky protester spoiled Steve Bannon’s breezy dismissal of federal charges against him Monday with a large sign widely seen on national media reading: “Coup Plotter.”. Activist Bill Christeson squeezed into a window of space with his sign just behind the former Donald Trump aide and in front of cameras.
PROTESTS
Greensburg Daily News

John Krull: Steve Bannon's brilliant ploy

For a guy who prides himself on being so smart, self-proclaimed kingmaker Steve Bannon does some stupid, stupid things. The most recent has been his attempt to assert executive privilege as a reason for refusing to honor a subpoena to testify before the committee of the U.S. House of Representatives investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS
The New Yorker

How Big a Threat Is Steve Bannon?

On Monday afternoon, Steve Bannon confidently strolled out of a federal courthouse, in Washington, D.C., after surrendering to face charges of contempt of Congress. Released on his own recognizance, he was accompanied by an entourage that live-streamed his every move on Gettr, a social-media platform created by Donald Trump’s supporters. Immediately surrounded by two dozen reporters and camera crews, Bannon declared himself a victim of the “illegitimate Biden regime”; called for the fall of the Chinese Communist Party; predicted that congressional investigators would fail, as Hillary Clinton had in 2016; and said that, in refusing to speak to the House select committee investigating the events of January 6th, he was fighting for “free speech.” Bannon also invoked a conspiracy theory that career civil servants in Washington secretly plot against him, Trump, and other Republican officials, saying, “If the administrative state wants to take me on, bring it on. We’re here to fight this. We’re going to go on offense.” Then, encircled by lawyers, bodyguards, and the press, he made his way under a canopy of orange autumn foliage to Constitution Avenue, where a black S.U.V. was parked. A handful of anti-Trump demonstrators shouted “liar,” “scumbag,” “dirtbag walking,” and, repeatedly, “traitor.” Before stepping into the car, Bannon thanked the journalists, saying, “Really appreciate you guys coming out today.” A few hundred yards away, a flag fluttered on top of the U.S. Capitol.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gazette

Steve Bannon surrenders to authorities

Steve Bannon surrendered himself to an FBI field office Monday morning. The former aide to Donald Trump was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Bannon streamed his surrender to the FBI, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Register Citizen

'SNL' Weekend Update Tackles Steve Bannon's Contempt, Kyle Rittenhouse's Tearful Testimony

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update tackled Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress, Kyle Rittenhouse’s tearful testimony and the termination of Britney Spears’ conservatorship during the latest episode, which also featured a 10-minute performance of musical guest Taylor Swift’s breakup epic “All Too Well.”. “Well, the lesson we all learned this week...
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

Steve Bannon's indictment reveals a dangerous congressional dependency

On Friday, the Justice Department obtained a grand jury indictment against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The news was celebrated by supporters of the committee’s work — and of congressional oversight more generally — as a rare instance in which the executive branch agreed to enforce a politically divisive congressional subpoena against a former executive branch adviser.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Steve Bannon indicted for contempt of Congress

It was last summer when federal prosecutors first filed criminal charges against Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former campaign strategist and White House aide. In that case, the political operative was accused of participating in an alleged wall-building scam. On Jan. 20, with just hours remaining in his presidency, Trump pardoned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Steve Bannon’s Indictment Is a Victory for the Rule of Law

On Friday, former presidential adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for violating subpoenas demanding testimony and documents surrounding his knowledge of the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed Bannon...
CONGRESS & COURTS
