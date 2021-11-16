ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

By Debra Dolan
WSFA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAITHERSBURG, Md. (Gray News) – Nearly 100 elementary school students in Maryland were given an incorrect dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during a clinic held at the...

EVANGELIST HATCHER
6d ago

This really ruffles my 🪶 s😤😤😤😒😡😡 how can you be that careless. Verifying and making sure things match is a part of our nursing job/career.. Prayers for the children 🙏🙏

unknown
5d ago

that's why we don't need whatever it is they are trying to give us. does anyone not remember the mass killing over social media where the guy made them drink poison? same scenario folks. we need to start standing up more. my body my rules.

Sl G
5d ago

They should not be doing this at a school. You want your baby to get this then take them to a doctor.

