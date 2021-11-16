Rotate SCN-Resistant Seed Varieties for Best Protection

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 6 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 12 1/2 cents, March KC wheat is up 29 cents, December Chicago wheat is up 22 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 16 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 208.08 points and January crude oil is up $0.81 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.440 and December gold is down $45.10 per ounce. Grain and soy markets, led by bullish wheat, have maintained solid gains, with KC wheat up nearly 30 cents. The strength comes despite export inspections which continue to lag last year by 18%, 27% and 15% on corn, soybeans and wheat respectively. The markets still have not recovered from Hurricane Ida's devastation to U.S. exports a few months ago. Russian troops on the Ukraine border are also providing a tailwind to wheat futures, which could be bullish wheat with two major exporters in conflict.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO