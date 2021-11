One of the first Holiday-ish things that I enjoyed in the Treasure Valley when they first started doing them regularly is the incredible light display at the Scentsy commons in Meridian off of Eagle Road. It is hard to miss when driving by at night and draws attention. I can tell you from experience though that driving by it on Eagle road and actually walking through the tunnel and among the bright colorful lights and displays are quite different.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO