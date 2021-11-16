ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

One Acre Café to serve free Thanksgiving meals

By Sydney Kessler
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Everyone deserves a warm meal around the holidays, and to ensure everyone actually gets one, One Acre Café will serve a takeout community meal from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.

LIST: Holiday parades, festivities throughout the Tri-Cities region

Everyone and anyone in the community is welcome to receive a meal, which includes traditional favorites like turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and dessert.

“It’s time for our annual event, but here we are in the second year of this pandemic. Because we normally serve between 300-350 meal for lunch that day, we feel it is best if our community meal is served as takeout only, again this year. As much as we had hoped to dine in at a table under the same roof this year, we want to do our part in protecting every member of this community that we love so dearly,”

Michelle, OAC’s Executive Director

One Acre Café is located at 603 W. Walnut St. in downtown Johnson City. While they offer free meals to the community, there are also suggested donation prices for each meal for those who can pay or pay it forward.

