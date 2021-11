This questions is not directly connected with the course for LFD259 but about exam for it. I have a valid pass till 30.11.2021. I use the LinuxFoundation portal to schedule an exam via PSI platform but I not able to selected a date in PSI as it shows a warning about expired date (2020-09-15). I tried to reach to LinuxFoundation support and PSI support but unfortunately I didn't get a response. What I can do to solve this issue? Unfortunately, I don't have too much time to resolve it as my pass will expire soon.

