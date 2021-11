So, X Peoria Rockers, ready for new KORN??? Korn has announced a new studio album titled ‘Requiem’, which is set for a February 4th release in 2022! Exciting stuff, eh? To go along with the new album details, the band has dropped their new single for the world to chew on, titled “Start The Healing.” Check out the video below! Korn is back, something tells me that 2022 is gonna be epic!!

PEORIA, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO