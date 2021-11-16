ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Easthampton car accident leads to traffic light outage

By Seth Rosenthal
 6 days ago

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The traffic lights are out in the area of Main and Union Streets in Easthampton after a car accident Tuesday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, due to a motor vehicle crash, the traffic signals at the intersection of Main and Union Streets are out indefinitely. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

22News is following this story and update as soon as additional information is released.

