Wheeling male identified in body found in Ohio River incident

The Moundsville police have released the name of the man that was found in the Ohio River in Moundsville early in November.

Police say the deceased is identified as Damon Spencer Mobley,33 years old, a homeless white male from Wheeling.

Moundsville Detectives say Damon was last seen on October 26 on Wheeling Island.

Damon was spotted in the Ohio River by fishermen on November 8 just after 8 PM.

Anyone with information should contact the Moundsville Police Department.

