Co-op and condo boards are constantly required to perform balancing acts. For instance, a resident with a disability might ask for a reasonable accommodation, yet granting that accommodation would require breaching city fire and building codes. This is precisely what happened recently in an East Village co-op, where a 98-year-old subletter kept her walker in the hallway outside the door to her studio apartment. Having the walker outside the apartment made it easier for her to enter and leave because of tight space and a self-closing door, she claimed, and it didn't obstruct access to the elevator or stairwell – and yet the co-op board told her she has to keep the walker inside the apartment. Can't the board bend the rules for a disabled person?

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO