Sarah Vaughan: Sarah L. Vaughan, 1924 - 1990, was a jazz singer and pianist born in Newark. Billy Eckstine discovered her in 1942 at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre during amateur night. Vaughan also sang at the Garden State Arts Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and Brussels World’s Fair. Her first million dollar sale record was called “Broken Heart Melody.” She died of lung cancer in California, and her funeral was held at Newark’s Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She is buried in Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.

