Public Safety

Uganda blasts: Civilians fight car bomb blaze

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in Kampala were seen using a fire extinguisher to battle...

www.bbc.com

tucsonpost.com

Uganda Police Kill 5, Including Cleric, After Bomb Blasts

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Ugandan authorities have killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of having ties to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday's suicide bombings in the capital, police said Thursday. Four men were killed in a shootout in a frontier town near the western border with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Uganda: Deadly twin suicide bomb attack targets Kampala

Three suicide bombers were among the dead after twin blasts rocked Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday. Several people were also injured after the attacks near Uganda's parliament building and the city's police headquarters. Police said it is likely that local Islamist militant group, the Allied Democratic Forces are behind the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two, injure dozens

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Two explosions in the heart of Uganda’s capital killed at least two people and sent parliamentarians rushing for cover as nearby cars burst into flames, witnesses and media reported, the latest in a string of bombings over the past month. There was no immediate claim of responsibility....
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

At least four killed in Uganda blasts

At least four people, among them two police officers, have been killed in two separate explosions in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, local media have reported. The state-owned New Vision website said that two bodies had been recovered from the scene of an explosion near the parliament building. "Two bodies have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ

Islamic State claims responsibility for Uganda bombings

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two separate suicide attacks that killed three people and injured 36 in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Tuesday. Two civilians and a police officer were killed in the blasts, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters at a news conference in the city. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UN News Centre

Thousands flee DR Congo fighting for Uganda: UNHCR

Fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has forced at least 11,000 people to flee to neighbouring Uganda since Sunday night, representing the largest refugee influx in a single day for more than a year, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Tuesday. Women and children comprise...
AFRICA
yourbasin.com

Hundreds flee to Uganda amid fighting in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s military says that members of the M23 rebellion group have attacked a base in eastern Congo’s Rutshuru area and that fighting is ongoing. “The M23 insurrection movement attacked the FARDC positions in Rutshuru with the intention of destabilizing the province. At present, the fighting is underway and the loyalist forces are determined to put an end to this armed group once and for all,” said Gen. Sylvain Ekenge, deputy spokesman for Congo’s military, also known as FARDC.
AFRICA
