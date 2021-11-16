ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frozen turkeys are selling out everywhere before Thanksgiving—here's where you can still buy them

By Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
 6 days ago
Where to buy frozen turkeys online Getty Images

If you're hosting Thanksgiving next week and haven't yet ordered your turkey, you might want to ASAP. Frozen turkeys are selling out quickly, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting that inventory of turkeys is 24% lower than it's been on average the past three years.

Fortunately, there are still a few places left that have frozen turkeys still in stock, even if you're searching for the crowd-favorite Butterball. However, stock is dwindling fast, so you shouldn't hesitate to scoop one up while you can. Here's where to order frozen turkeys online this Thanksgiving, including Target , Walmart and Instacart .

Where to buy frozen turkeys online for Thanksgiving 2021

Target

Walmart

Instacart

Omaha Steaks

Crowd Cow

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Frozen turkeys are selling out everywhere before Thanksgiving—here's where you can still buy them

#Turkeys#Thanksgiving
