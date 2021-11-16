ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Dunst says 'Spider-Man' producer took her to the dentist to have her teeth fixed, but she refused

By Jason Guerrasio
 6 days ago

Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane Watson and Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker in the early 2000s "Spider-Man" movies.

Sony

  • Dunst told The Independent that a "Spider-Man" producer took her to the dentist.
  • She praises Sofia Coppola casting her in "The Virgin Suicides" for why she's confident about her looks.
  • "She made me feel pretty," Dunst said.

Kirsten Dunst recalled that before cameras rolled on the 2002 "Spider-Man" movie , in which Tobey Maguire would play the Marvel hero and she would star as his love interest Mary Jane Watson (aka MJ), the producers took her to get her teeth fixed.

She said they literally took her, aged 19 at the time, to the dentist office. She never went in.

"I was like, 'Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth,'" Dunst told The Independent , looking back on the experience decades later.

"Spider-Man" producer Ian Bryce declined to comment when contacted by Insider. The movie's other producer Laura Ziskin passed away in 2011.

Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man."

Columbia Pictures Corporation

Dunst said she had this confidence about her crooked teeth after working with Sofia Coppola on the 1999 movie "The Virgin Suicides," in which the actress played one of five attractive sisters who have a troubled life.

"The fact that the coolest girl liked how I looked, that's what preserved me," says Dunst about Coppola. "She made me feel pretty. As a 16-year-old girl, you feel like crap about yourself, right? So to have my first experience of a more 'sexy' role be through her eyes gave me a confidence that helped me deal with a lot of other things."

Looking back, Dunst doesn't know if she would have kept the crooked teeth if it weren't for Coppola.

Kirsten Dunst in "The Virgin Suicides."

Paramount

"Who knows? I mean, I have a really good mom, too, but my mom is someone who might have been like, 'Yeah, why not have straight teeth?'" Dunst said. "I just remember her wanting to get a face lift or a boob job, those kinds of things. It never looked good. That kind of vanity... you've got to be really careful with that stuff."

Dunst will next be seen in the Netflix movie "The Power of the Dog," opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and her fiancé Jesse Plemons. It will be available on the streaming giant on December 1.

