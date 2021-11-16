ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

A tiny Missouri town is now the center of America: US Census

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

The population center of the United States is near a tiny town in rural Missouri with just 613 residents, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday.

The calculation of a population center, released every 10 years after the decennial census is taken, identifies the average point where Americans live. If every person in the United States weighed exactly the same amount, the population center would be the point at which a flat, rigid map of the country would balance.

This decade, the Census Bureau identified that location as about 15 miles outside of Hartville, Mo., a small town on the Gasconade River in rural Wright County. It is so small that the city government does not operate its own website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bt0Pg_0cyMhbmf00

“It’s a great feeling to live in Hartville,” Mayor Rob Tucker said in a statement released by the Census Bureau. “It has always been a town with a big heart and is now the heart of America.”

The Census Bureau has been identifying a center of population since its first decennial survey, in 1790. Back then, the U.S. population was centered just west of Baltimore.

As the nation itself expanded westward, and the population has grown to fit the country’s borders, the population center has moved steadily west — and, in the last century, increasingly south, too. By 1820, the population center was in Hardy County, W.Va.; by 1920, it sat in western Indiana.

Since 1980, the population center has been in Missouri, where it started near St. Louis before moving farther into rural areas.

“The movement of the center of population helps tell the story of this century’s migration South and West,” said Ron Jarmin, the Census Bureau’s acting director.

The population center shifted less over the last decade than at any time in the last century, the Census Bureau said. However, it shifted farther to the south than it ever has before — a reflection, in part, of fast-growing Sun Belt states and more stagnant population growth in northern Rust Belt and Northeastern states.

The population center measurement helps demographers chart the movement and growth of the American population over time. Every decade, when a new center is identified, surveyors at the National Geodetic Survey, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, celebrate the location with an honorary monument.

Hartville is slated to get its monument in the spring, the Census Bureau said.

Comments / 1

Related
hudsonvalley360.com

County population smaller, older, US census says

Columbia County lost more than 1,500 residents over the last decade, the city of Hudson alone lost more than 800, or a 12.2% decrease. Most municipalities in the county lost population, with Hudson losing the most and New Lebanon’s gaining the most at 9.1%, according to 2020 U.S. Census data and an interactive map released by the New York State Comptroller’s Office.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartville, MO
Government
City
Hartville, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Center, MO
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox13news.com

Census Bureau names Lake Wales Florida's population center

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A city in Polk County has been named Florida's population center – the heart of the state – by the U.S. Census Bureau. The designation is the result of a geographic population calculation done by the agency every decade to summarize population shifts across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Census Bureau
ABC 4

This is the center of population in Utah, according to Census data

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – Ever wanted to stand in the heart of Utah? No, it isn’t Salt Lake City or in Sanpete County as you may guess. Since the first census in 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating the “center of population” in the country. This is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the U.S. would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. It is the average location of where people in the U.S. live, according to the Census Bureau.
UTAH STATE
PLANetizen

The U.S. Has a New Center: Hartville, Missouri

The U.S. Census Bureau this week announced the new center of population for the United States s a location near Hartville, a town of about 600 people in central southern Missouri. The new center of population balance for the country is based on the 2020 Census population of 331.4 million,...
POLITICS
observer-me.com

Census release

This year genealogists will have something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. In April 2022, the 1950 U.S. Census will be released by the National Archives and Records Administration. Many genealogists have been waiting for this for a while now as they trace their families through time. The 1950 census was taken post World War II and will begin recording the postwar baby boom. Many of us will show up enumerated for the first time making our debuts so to speak.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
crossroadstoday.com

US population center moves 11.8 miles; still in Missouri

HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Some people might describe Hartville, Missouri, as being in the middle of nowhere, but the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday announced that it’s the closest town to the middle of the nation. The hamlet of about 600 people in the Missouri Ozarks is located about 15...
MISSOURI STATE
riverjournalonline.com

Letter to the Editor: River Town Census 2020 – Spotlight on Change

“Census 2020 – Spotlighting Change in the Rivertowns Yonkers to Croton” was the subject of a Zoom presentation sponsored by the Rivertowns League of Women Voters on Oct. 27, 2021. Westchester County Planning Commissioner Norma Drummond did an excellent job highlighting the changes in the demographics of the Rivertowns and throughout the county.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
scarsdalenews.com

Perspectives on census data take center stage at LWVS fall luncheon

Tom Wolf, senior counsel and Spitzer Fellow with the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, gave the Scarsdale League of Women Voters an update on the 2020 census and its effect on apportionment and redistricting at a chilly outdoor luncheon at the Scarsdale Golf Club Nov. 5. “The 2020 census has flaws...
SCARSDALE, NY
The Hill

The Hill

392K+
Followers
46K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy