About half of Massachusetts residents support more racial inequality education in schools, a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst/WCVB suggests. In a question asking how much emphasis should be placed on teaching about racial inequality in public elementary and secondary schools, 48% said there should be more emphasis on teaching about racial inequality, 28% said there should be less emphasis and 24% said the emphasis should be kept about the same.

