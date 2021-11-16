ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acting AG Bruck Announces Full Implementation of Nurse Licensure Compact Allowing Qualifying NJ Nurses to Obtain a Multistate License to Practice in Participating States

Cover picture for the articleActing Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and the Division of Consumer Affairs today announced the full implementation of the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) allowing New Jersey nurses who meet certain requirements to obtain a single license to practice in every state that participates in the program. The NLC is...

