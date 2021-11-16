ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel Adds Accessories to Refreshed Pet Collection

By Angela Velasquez
 6 days ago
Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays.

Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time.

The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection.

Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the look of classic 5-pocket jeans. A nylon, denim and faux leather dog carrier features detachable handles and straps.

The collection, available now on Diesel.com and in select stores worldwide, retails for 40-200 euros ($45-$225).

Pet adoptions soared during the pandemic, and consumers tried their hand at fostering, too, helping to clear out shelters across the U.S. The American Pet Products Association reports $103.6 billion in spending on pets in the U.S. last year—an additional $6.5 billion from the year prior. And spending is only expected to grow as pet ownership continues to rise. For 2021, American Pet Products Association estimated that $109.6 billion will be spent on pets nationwide.

Fashion brands are cashing in on consumers’ adoration for their pets with clothing and accessories .

Diesel introduced its first dog collection in March, offering punk-themed jackets and sweaters with flame graphics. Pet fashion and accessories were also part of Levi’s collaboration with Target.

Fast-fashion giant Zara has increased its assortment of fashionable quilted jackets and raincoats for dogs, while U.K. retailer Rivet Island recently bowed RI Dogs, a line of fleece jackets and padded coats for pups.

Sourcing Journal

Intermix Teams with Cotton Inc. on Resort-Ready Vacation Capsule

The lineup, which ranges in price from $78 to $1,350, “mixes foundational and fun styles,” according to the retailer’s CEO Jyothi Rao. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
