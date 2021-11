If necessity is the mother of invention, then innovation is the child of adversity. Perhaps that’s why we saw an explosion of new businesses in 2020 despite a global pandemic and coronavirus-induced recession. After an initial decrease in new business applications in the United States between March and May, applications climbed to an all-time high in July and remained strong throughout the rest of 2020, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. McKinsey & Co. reports that in the third quarter of 2020 alone, we saw more than 1.5 million new business applications.

