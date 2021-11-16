5 adjustments the Eagles offense must make in 2nd half of 2021 season

The 4-6 Eagles are rolling on offense, getting more disciplined on defense, and looking like a team that could make a playoff run.

With 7 games in 8 weeks, Philadelphia is more than halfway through the season and set to get both Miles Sanders and Brandon Brooks back in the near future.

Here are five changes or adjustments the Eagles’ offense must make in the second half of the season.

1. Feature Miles Sanders

Nick Sirianni seemed to be on his way to featuring Sanders before the running back suffered his ankle injury. The Eagles have proven to now be able to dominate teams with the running game and if Sirianni can get Sanders involved between the tackles, while still keeping Jordan Howard involved, Philadelphia could become a dangerous out in January.

2. Get Tyree Jackson involved

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A big, physical and athletic target, Jackson can complement Dallas Goedert, while providing Jalen Hurts with another dynamic pass catcher in the red zone.

3. Leave Brandon Brooks on the bench

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Jack Driscoll isn’t the most dominant right guard, but he’s been solid, and the offensive line has played with synergy. Brooks is dominant when healthy, but it could take all the air out of the balloon if he returns, only to suffer another injury. The Eagles are built on depth and Brooks should only have a platoon role upon returning.

4. Get Quez and Reagor possessions in space

Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Adjustment four blends with the upcoming fifth change in the Eagles offense. If Philadelphia has any chance at the playoffs, they’ll need both Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins to get more consistent with their playmaking.

Watkins dropped a sure-fire touchdown against Denver, while Reagor has been madly inconsistent over the past three weeks.

5. More screens, wide receiver's carrying the ball

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, left, stands with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles are a young offense with extremely young coaching staff. Piggybacking off adjustment number five, Shane Steichen and Nick Sirianni have to do a better job of utilizing the screen game and creating scenarios where Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott can all operate in space with or without Miles Sanders in the lineup.