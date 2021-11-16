ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway Box Office Climbs 12% To $26M; ‘Harry Potter & The Cursed Child’ Joins Roster

By Greg Evans
 6 days ago
Broadway’s total weekly box office of $25,565,641 was up last week by about 12% over the previous week, with new re-arrival of a slimmed-down, one-part Harry Potter and the Cursed Child joining the roster.

For the week ending Nov. 14, the 31 Broadway productions drew a combined total attendance of 214,681, up about 11% from the previous week. The attendance figure represents about 86% of capacity.

Broadway’s average ticket price last week was holding steady at $119.

The season-to-date box office (since Aug. 4) for all Broadway shows is $173,544,022, with attendance of 1,389,420 at 84% of capacity. Average ticket price for the season is $124.

Productions on Broadway during the week ending Nov. 14 were: Ain’t Too Proud; Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Caroline, or Change; Chicago; Chicken & Biscuits; Clyde’s, Come From Away; Dana H.; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Diana; Freestyle Love Supreme; Girl From the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Is This a Room; Jagged Little Pill; Lackawanna Blues; The Lehman Trilogy; The Lion King; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; Mrs. Doubtfire; The Phantom of the Opera; Thoughts of a Colored Man; Tina; To Kill a Mockingbird; Trouble In Mind; Six; Waitress; and Wicked.

For the season so far, Dana H., Is This A Room and Chicken & Biscuits have announced early closings; the three productions will play through November.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League. The League is releasing only combined weekly box office figures this season – in contrast to its traditional practice of providing show-by-show figures.

IN THIS ARTICLE
