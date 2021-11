The British pound is steady on Thursday after a massive drop a day earlier. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3390, down 0.11% on the day. It was a miserable Wednesday for the British pound, which fell 1.13% on the day. The catalyst for the slide was a red-hot performance from US CPI in October, which jumped 6.2% y/y, its fastest pace since 1991. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.59% on Wednesday. GBP/USD remains under pressure and fell to 1.3364 in today’s Asian session, its lowest level since December 21st.

