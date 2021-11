The South Texas state lawmaker said Monday he just did not feel the Democratic Party reflected his values anymore. "Something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, D.C., are not our values, nor are they the values of most Texans. The ideology of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry, and of the chaos at our border is disastrous for those of us who live down in South Texas. That's why after much thought and much prayer with my family, today I'll proudly be running as a Republican to represent House District 31," Guillen said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO