ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rinko Kikuchi in Elegant Chanel Pompoms

By Tyler McCall
fashionista.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks. Listen, there's no question that a well-placed pompom...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mary J. Blige Performs at Chanel No. 5’s 100th Anniversary Party

You won’t find Chanel No. 5 under the tree just yet. But in New York City on Friday, the iconic fragrance and fashion brand took over Rockefeller Center for an exclusive debut party of “Chanel No. 5 In the Stars,” a new outdoor installation which celebrates the iconic fragrance’s 100th year anniversary. Arriving in cashmere sweaters and classic Chanel tweed on a cold New York City night, guests like Jemima Kirke, Ella Hunt, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Allen, Lauren Ridloff, Broadway’s Reneé Rapp, and a host of New York City socialites and Chanel ambassadors encircled 30 Rock’s ice-skating rink, stamped with an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Rinko Kikuchi
Hypebae

2021 MTV EMAs Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks

The 2021 MTV EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Maluma, Måneskin, Yungblud and Kim Petras. Of course, the evening would not be...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion's Dress Has a Turtleneck and Gloves, but That Massive Cutout Is Making Us Blush

Megan Thee Stallion was honored as one of Glamour's Women of the Year at the magazine's celebration Monday night, so it was only appropriate that she wore a look fit for a winner. The rapper stunned in a slinky black turtleneck dress with attached gloves, showing skin by way of an asymmetrical cutout across the waist and sleeves. How good is this architectural approach to a classic gown?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel#Golden Globes#Cheerleading#Elegant Chanel Pompoms#Vs Collective
Cosmopolitan

Camila Mendes wears fierce Versace outfit in Los Angeles

Since strutting her way into our lives (and hearts) back in 2017 as Riverdale's #iconic Veronica Lodge, Camila Mendes has remained one of our fave celebs to keep up with. From sharing candid no-makeup selfies to her rumoured reconciliation with co-star Charles Melton, we're all about the latest Cami news. Now, the star has just gone and gifted us with another fab update, this time on the fashion front, with a truly incredible outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Pops in Hot Pink Blazer and Black Pumps at Stella McCartney’s Launch Party

Reese Witherspoon sported a bright pink look to Stella McCartney’s launch. The “Sweet Home Alabama” actress attended the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back launch party in Los Angeles last night. Witherspoon wore a hot pink blazer with a black top underneath. She paired it with light wash straight leg jeans. She added a light blue purse with a thick silver chain to the outfit. The event celebrated the release of the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back. The collection is inspired by her father Paul’s legendary band’s iconography, music and values, aligned with the release of Peter Jackson’s new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Wows in a Daring Cutout Dress With Strappy Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Megan Thee Stallion made waves with her look and her speech at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Monday night. The “Savage” rapper was photographed arriving at the Rainbow Room in New York City, where the event was held, sporting a head-turning black custom Mônot spring ’22 dress featuring long sleeves with cut-out details that gave way to gloves. She styled the belly-bearing number with a sparkling clutch, earrings and a pair of strappy, glittering sandals. She wore Jimmy Choo’s Josefine sandal and carried the brand’s Eclipse clutch. At the ceremony, she was honored by legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fashionista.com

Must Read: Naomi Osaka Joins VS Collective, Jeanne Damas Talks Five Years of Rouje

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Not long after revealing Hailey Bieber as a new member of the VS Collective, Victoria's Secret announced that Naomi Osaka would also join the group, which includes Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adut Akech and more. "Tennis is an individual sport, so it's not often that I get to be part of a team and a collective," Osaka said, in a statement. "I'm so excited to get going and partner with all of these amazing women and to see what we can achieve together as the VS Collective." {Fashionista inbox}
TENNIS
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Regina King Sparkles in Glittery Green Dress & Gold Sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show

Regina King’s glamorous look combines glitter and modern silhouettes. During her appearance at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, the “Watchmen” actress wore a green glittery dress from Sergio Hudson featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and daring slit on the front. King completed her attire with a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman gold sandals encompassing ankle straps and nearly four-inch heels. As for accessories, the actress chose hoop earrings and a set of rings to keep the look minimal and elegant. Strappy stilettos are one of King’s go-to silhouettes when it comes to footwear. Aside from sandals, King can be spotted in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billy Porter Goes Bold in Blue While Wearing a Blue Suit, Matching Umbrella Hat and Black Platform Heels for AMAs

Billy Porter packed a bold punch with his vibrant America Music Awards attire. The “Pose” actor attended the star-studded awards show last night in Los Angeles, where he made a sleek but daring statement. For the ensemble, Porter sported a blue suit that featured loose but still structured tailoring. The jacket incorporated a slit cutout on the chest that added a little skin to mix while also having three distinct silver buttons placed around the piece. He accessorized the look with a matching umbrella hat, which brought the drama, and a host of different metallic rings. For the shoes, Porter donned a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy