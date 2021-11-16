Turkey Tuesday encourages community to donate turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hunger is a major problem in America, and it’s particularly challenging during the holiday season, but Turkey Tuesday hopes to ease the pain of food insecurity.

One in seven people in Connecticut is affected by food insecurity. Connecticut Foodshare hopes to provide food for more than 50,000 families across the state this Thanksgiving through its Turkey and Thirty campaign.

“We’re trying to collect 52,000 turkeys for needy families across Connecticut,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said Tuesday.

The Turkey and Thirty campaign aims to raise awareness and funds to fight hunger year-round.

“It’s not just around the holidays that people need food, it’s year-round,” Jill Hutensky, a marketing executive with Greater Hartford said. “So, Turkey and Thirty support hunger throughout the year,”

Feeding families beyond the holidays is where the $30 contribution and the efforts of the state food banks come in. Food insecurity is a problem made even worse by the ongoing pandemic.

“The governor and I were out at Rentschler Field putting food into people’s cars,” Bysiewicz said. “You know, you would have days where there were 1,800 to 2,000 cars in line to get food.”

Bank of American is the sponsor of Turkey Tuesday, which is now in its 22 nd year. Thanks to local support, food will now reach the dinner tables of thousands this year.

“Corporations, which we call our Partners in Giving, they either gift directly to us and we give turkeys directly, or they give to their team members and one goes to a family in need,” Capri Brighenti, president and CEO of Miller Foods said.

More information on Connecticut Foodshare can be found here .

Click here to find a Turkey and Thirty drive near you.

