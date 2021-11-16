Lizzy Caplan To Star In ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ FX On Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE : Lizzy Caplan has been set as a female lead in Fleishman Is in Trouble , FX on Hulu ’s limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times bestselling debut novel, sources said.

Brodesser-Akner serves as the writer of the nine-episode series and executive produces it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. It centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Caplan is believed to be playing Libby, the series’ narrator.

FX is yet to confirm castings for the limited series, which has Little Miss Sunshine helmers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris on board to direct multiple episodes.

Caplan recently was tapped for the female lead , Alex, in Fatal Attraction , Paramount+’s series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller. Caplan starred in the second season of Castle Roc k and can be heard voicing the lead character Reagan Ridley in the animated comedy series Inside Job. Previously, she starred opposite Michael Sheen in the praised Showtime drama series Masters of Sex, for which she received Emmy and Critics Choice nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress. She is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, Rise Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.