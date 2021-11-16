ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Allswell Just Launched Pet Beds That Might Just Be Comfier Than Your Mattress

By Lauren Bettenga
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I adore my cats. I can sit at my computer after a sleepless night with a lengthy to-do list, and my sweet Charlotte will prance right over to my desk, sit quietly in my...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

PetSmart Has Launched a Harry Potter Pet Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fans of the Wizarding World will be delighted to know that PetSmart has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch its first-ever Harry Potter-inspired collection for pets. From chew toys to clothing products, furry friends can now enjoy the magic and wonder of Hogwarts.
PET SERVICES
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Shoppers Are in Love With This Stylish Mini Brush and Dustpan Set (It Has More Than 2,500 5-Star Ratings!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve long been coveting the endlessly functional and versatile lines of cleaning and household supplies Full Circle puts out. The brand has a focus on eco-conscious manufacturing and materials, with plenty of sustainable bamboo handles on their cleaning tools, recycled plastic parts, and even a new line of cleaning supplies that are top-to-bottom compostable (I’m obsessed). Their products also emphasize non-toxic ingredients, so they’re safe to use around kids, pets, in the kitchen — really anywhere. And to top it all off, they’re all modern and stylish in design, so you won’t be embarrassed if your guests spot your cleaning tools out in the open.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#Cat#Dog#Animals
Morning Sun

It’s natural to grieve pets just like family members

Approximately 67% of American households own pets. Whether it’s a dog, cat, gecko, gerbil, or goldfish, many of us go through the process of making friends and growing up with animals that we love. Owning pets is great for kids’ development, and they can help all of us cope when we face life’s difficulties.
PETS
Star News

Pets of the Week: Diva and Jerry are just for you

Diva is a special, blind, 9-year-old girl who is spayed and house/crate trained. She is good with gentle children. She is not friends with other animals – they scare her a lot since she can’t see. Diva is a sweetheart to everybody and loves meeting new people. If anybody would find it in their heart to adopt her, she would be the happiest girl in the world. To meet Diva, email oneloveanimalrescue.org.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

This Popular Bedding Brand Is Having a Huge Sale That Includes Some of Our Favorite Cooling Sheets and Comforters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been contemplating upgrading your bedding essentials but are stuck on what pieces to purchase, Buffy’s early-access Black Friday sale is one you don’t want to miss. With the code DREAMDEAL, you can snag 20 percent off sitewide and score big on some of their most popular and highly coveted items. Buffy is a brand that’s known for their marshmallow-soft bedding, and AT editors are huge fans of their comforters (they’ve even appeared on a few of our Best Lists). Not only are all of Buffy’s bedding products lusciously soft and super breathable, they’re also made with sustainable and recycled (they reuse plastic bottles!) materials. From their classic Cloud Comforter to ultra-plush pillows, Buffy has tons of products that you can feel good about purchasing and sleeping on. Below, find our favorite deals to get your hands on ASAP.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

10 of Our Favorite Headboards for Those Tired of the Upholstered Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good headboard can be the secret to taking your sleep setup to the next level. One of our favorite bedroom style elements, these pieces are a quick and easy way to change up your space without having to fork up the money for a whole new bed. However, for the past few years, it feels like we’ve been inundated with one kind of headboard above the rest: upholstered headboards. Don’t get us wrong, we adore a good tufted look, but there are tons of other options out there for those of us who aren’t fans of a fabric-based look. From wooden headboards with a classic mid-century feel to gilded metal looks designed to bring a touch of art deco to your room, there are more variations than your might think. To help make your search easier, we went ahead and rounded up 10 of the best headboards for anyone looking for something other for their space.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Apartment Therapy

The Underrated Le Creuset Piece Every Home Cook Should Own

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret that we love Le Creuset’s iconic cookware. With so many amazing picks — like long-lasting baking pans, the buzzy new Harry Potter-themed collection, and the classic round Dutch oven (now available in a chic chambray shade) — the French manufacturer is a mainstay for any home cook or baker who wants to upgrade their kitchen arsenal. However, there’s one lesser-known Le Creuset piece I’ve personally owned for years that I use every single day, and I feel it just doesn’t really get enough love.
LIFESTYLE
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
techeblog.com

Transporting Your Pet Just Got Easier with the All-Electric MOPET E-Bike

Heading to the store with your pet, but don’t want to take the car? Introducing the MOPET E-Bike, which was created by Japanese startup Rest Logic. This foldable electric scooter of sorts can easily fit in the trunk of your vehicle should that be necessary and has a special compartment for smaller pets located right beneath the seat. There are no windows or restrictions, which enables them to easily move around. Read more for a short video, additional pictures and information.
CARS
Lip of Relationship

She is a qualified wife at home and has a lover outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 44 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for several years. However, since I got married, I have regretted it very much. I didn’t want to get married. I am not willing to be a housewife at home. It's not what I want. If I stay at home every day, I might go crazy.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy