One of the best things about film festivals, beyond the camaraderie of fellow movie geeks and the ego trip undertaken when creating buzz rather than perpetuating it, is when you’re surprised. When you’re knocked on your ass by a film you’d never heard of, one of your fillers you scheduled between the latest from the A-listers. Lauren Hadaway’s The Novice didn’t just surprise me, it ran wild over the rest of the movies I saw at the Chicago Critics Film Festival, trampling over my memories of them until it was certain that all I could think about was Hadaway’s full-throttle style and her film’s blistering performances. Only fitting for a movie about the consequences of toxic overachievement—of what happens when quasi-liberal education is a money-making machine, burning kids like coal. A movie that puts the “extra” in “extracurricular.” The Novice’s anxious and obsessive hustle culture horror wants to be #1 or nothing. No participation ribbons. And none will be necessary: Hadaway’s work signals a leap straight to the top of the podium as one of the year’s best debuts.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO