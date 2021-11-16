Mike Tyson Recalls His First Trip On Psychedelic Toad Venom: “I Died During My First Trip”

To be honest, nothing shocks me when it comes to discussing Mike Tyson.

The man is a certified psychopath, most notorious for biting a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear off while boxing, cussing out TV hosts on live TV for no reason, run in’s with the law, offering a zookeeper money to fight a gorilla, boxing a garbage man, and the list goes on and on.

Needless to say, this story I read about him doesn’t surprise me in the least bit.

In an interview he did with The Post at Wonderland, which is a Miami based conference for people who trip on psychedelics, he discussed how he has tripped on psychedelic toad venom in the past.

What’s even more crazy, is that he has claimed to have “died” while tripping on it.

He recalled:

“I ‘died’ during my first trip.

In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep.

The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

He says that he tried the toad venom four years ago, noting that he was in a very bad place in his life, drinking, using drugs, and being all-around unhappy.

That’s when his friend offered the toad venom, and it “changed his life.”

“I did it as a dare. I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It’s another dimension. Before I did the toad, I was a wreck.

The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem. People with big egos often have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidize that. The toad strips the ego.

It has made me more creative and helps me focus. I’m more present as a businessman and entrepreneur.

People see the difference (in me). It speaks for itself. If you knew me in 1989 you knew a different person. My mind isn’t sophisticated enough to fathom what happened, but life has improved.

The toad’s whole purpose is to reach your highest potential. I look at the world differently. We’re all the same. Everything is love.”

The “toad” he’s discussing is Bufo alvarius, a Mexico indigenous amphibian also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad.

In fact, he loves it so much that he has his own nursery of the toads at his weed ranch in Desert Hot Springs in Southern California.

So if you’re looking for new ways to trip, try out toad venom, I guess?