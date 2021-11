NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What are your plans this New Year’s Eve? How about the ball drop? Crowds are welcome back to Times Square this year. As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, the city made it official Tuesday. As long as you’re vaccinated, you can come party with several hundred thousand of your closes friends at midnight. The NYPD also says it’s prepared for the large crowd. “A lot of police officers and detectives out there, you’ll have counterterrorism overlays,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. Right now, there are no credible threats. The ball dropped at midnight Jan. 1, 2021, to a smaller crowd made up of invited first...

