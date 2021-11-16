Knicks' Kemba Walker: Efficient performance in win

Nothing is set in stone, but the Knicks will have to figure out how to get the best out of Kemba Walker on both sides of the ball. When the New York Knicks signed Kemba Walker to a two-year deal worth $16 million, it was viewed as the cherry on top of the offseason cake—adding a high-level point guard to a team looking to capitalize on the surprise that was the 2020–21 season. Despite numerous injuries throughout last season, Walker was viewed as a great addition who could offer New York the best two-headed point guard tandem roaming Madison Square Garden since the days of Mark Jackson and Rod Strickland.

