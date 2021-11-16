Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid double-double

Morant totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 119-94 loss to the Suns. Morant was basically the only bright spot for the Grizzlies, who fell to another disappointing loss. So poor was the loss that only two players scored in double-digits for the Grizzlies, the other being Jaren Jackson, who ended with 19 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes. All-in-all, it's been a really nice start for Morant but the team needs to right the ship if they hope to push for a playoff spot once again this season.
Comments / 0