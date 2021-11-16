ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid double-double

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Sabonis supplied 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Sabonis, Brogdon pour it on in Pacers' 109-77 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night. Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana's second straight win. “It feels like we’re getting our footing,” Pacers coach...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
Complex

LeBron James Says, ‘He’s Definitely Not Someone I Will Give My Energy’ When Asked About Enes Kanter Sneakers

When it was reported that LeBron James would be participating in Friday’s game, fans rejoiced – still, the Los Angeles Lakers succumbed to the Boston Celtics 130-108. During a press conference after the game, James was asked about Celtics player Enes Kanter – of whom he replied, “If you know me, I don’t give too many people my energy, and he’s definitely not someone I will give my energy to.”
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Luka Garza: Nears double-double in win

Garza posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in Saturday's 140-117 win over the Charge. Garza was excellent in the opener recording 34 minutes and nearing a double-double. The 22 years looks to be a big part of this starting five and should produce on a consistent basis.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Comes close to double-double

Gafford recorded 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks. Gafford missed two games at the end of October, but he's been starting every time he's been available and has produced back-to-back double-digit scoring outputs in his last two contests. He also ended just two boards shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season, showing he can do more than just being a complementary offensive alternative for Washington.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Garnett Reveals His All-Time NBA Starting Five

Kevin Garnett is one of the more opinionated former players out there, and he is also extremely salty when it comes to those who have supposedly done him wrong. Whether it be LeBron James, Tim Duncan, or Ray Allen, Garnett can always be seen throwing shade at those who he has no love for.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Isaac Bonga: Close to double-double in win

Bonga had 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-95 victory against the Westchester Knicks. He also recorded two steals in the game. Bonga played well in his first G League game in about two-and-a-half years, shooting .692 from...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Solid double-double

Porzingis contributed 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Bulls. This was Porzingis' second double-double of the season -- and his first one since he missed five straight games due to a back problem between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. The big man is averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

MaCio Teague: Double-double against OKC

Teague tallied 16 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Sunday's 114-81 defeat against the Oklahoma City Blue. He also had two steals defensivley. Teauge showcased his passing skills and went double digits in assists in Sunday's loss. He also has 16 points...
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Double-doubles in heavy loss

Morant totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 119-94 loss to the Suns. Morant was basically the only bright spot for the Grizzlies, who fell to another disappointing loss. So poor was the loss that only two players scored in double-digits for the Grizzlies, the other being Jaren Jackson, who ended with 19 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes. All-in-all, it's been a really nice start for Morant but the team needs to right the ship if they hope to push for a playoff spot once again this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Daniel Oturu: Logs double-double with Windy City

Oturu tallied 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Windy City's loss to Cleveland on Thursday. Oturu was one of the few bright spots for the G League Bulls in an ugly offensive effort during which the team totaled only 55 points through three quarters. The center has led Windy City in scoring in two of three games thus far and has notched two double-doubles on the campaign. He averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 boards in 5.4 minutes per contest with the NBA Clippers last season.
NBA

