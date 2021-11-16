Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid double-double

Gafford recorded 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks. Gafford missed two games at the end of October, but he's been starting every time he's been available and has produced back-to-back double-digit scoring outputs in his last two contests. He also ended just two boards shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season, showing he can do more than just being a complementary offensive alternative for Washington.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO