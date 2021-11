It’s always heartwarming to witness siblings make it together in Hollywood. When celebrity siblings are mentioned, the first ones that come to mind are usually Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Owen and Luke Wilson, Rooney and Kate Mara, the Olsen sisters, and the Hemsworth brothers. Another pair of celebrity siblings, which a lot of people did not seem to take notice of until recently are the Culkin brothers, Macaulay and Kieran. Out of the two, Macaulay is more well-known for being one of the most famous child stars of his generation. He is best known for his role as the scheming Kevin McCallister in the first two films of the Home Alone movie franchise. His other memorable portrayals include the drama, My Girl, and the comedy, Richie Rich.

