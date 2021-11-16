ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBM announces development of 127-qubit quantum processor

Cover picture for the articleIBM has announced the development of a 127-qubit quantum processor, both on its IBM Quantum page and during IBM Quantum Summit 2021. As part of its announcement, IBM also announced that computers running the new processor will be made available to IBM Quantum Network members and that the company has plans...

HPCwire

IBM Cloud Chooses 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors to Offer First-Time Dual-Socket Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 — AMD announced today that IBM Cloud has chosen 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to expand its bare metal service offerings designed to power customers’ demanding workloads and solutions. The new servers, featuring 128 cores, up to 4TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server, give users full access to high-end, dual-socket performance with AMD EPYC 7763 processors; a first for IBM Cloud in a dual-socket platform.
TidalScale Announces Availability of its Software-Defined Server Technology on IBM Cloud

TidalScale announced the availability of its software-defined server technology on IBM Cloud, designed to enable customers to create and deploy servers of virtually any size in just minutes, offering agility and performance all while addressing costs and long-term commitments. In today’s digital economy, data has become a valuable asset for...
IBM says its new quantum chip can’t be simulated by classic supercomputers

IBM claims it has taken a major step toward practical quantum computation. On Monday, the company unveiled Eagle, a 127 qubit quantum processor. IBM claims it’s the first such processor that can’t be simulated by a classical supercomputer. To make sense of what that means, the company says to simulate Eagle you would need more classical bits than there are atoms in every human being on the planet. IBM is crediting the breakthrough to a new design that puts the processor’s control components on multiple physical levels while the qubits are located on a single layer. It’s a design the company says allows for a significant increase in computing power.
Microsoft And Recent IBM Spin-Off Kyndryl Announce Global Cloud Partnership

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) announced a partnership on Friday in which the companies will be working together on enterprise solutions for data management, AI, cybersecurity and hybrid cloud migration and management. Kyndryl will be taking the lead on implementation and client advisory. What Happened:...
IBM readies System Two modular quantum architecture

IBM has unveiled the next milestone in its quantum computing roadmap. The company’s latest machine, Eagle, is a 127-qubit quantum computer and is being positioned as a step in a technological revolution in the history of computation. It is significantly larger than IBM’s existing 65-qubit Hummingbird processor. In a blog...
Machine learning of high dimensional data on a noisy quantum processor

Quantum kernel methods show promise for accelerating data analysis by efficiently learning relationships between input data points that have been encoded into an exponentially large Hilbert space. While this technique has been used successfully in small-scale experiments on synthetic datasets, the practical challenges of scaling to large circuits on noisy hardware have not been thoroughly addressed. Here, we present our findings from experimentally implementing a quantum kernel classifier on real high-dimensional data taken from the domain of cosmology using Google's universal quantum processor, Sycamore. We construct a circuit ansatz that preserves kernel magnitudes that typically otherwise vanish due to an exponentially growing Hilbert space, and implement error mitigation specific to the task of computing quantum kernels on near-term hardware. Our experiment utilizes 17 qubits to classify uncompressed 67 dimensional data resulting in classification accuracy on a test set that is comparable to noiseless simulation.
IBM says quantum chip could beat standard chips in two years

Nov 15 (Reuters) - International Business Machines (IBM.N) on Monday said it has designed a new quantum computing chip that its executives believe will let quantum systems start to outperform classical computers at some tasks within the next two years. IBM said that its "Eagle" computing chip has 127 so-called...
Exclusive: IBM achieves quantum computing breakthrough

IBM has created a quantum processor able to process information so complex the work can't be done or simulated on a traditional computer, CEO Arvind Krishna told "Axios on HBO" ahead of a planned announcement. Why it matters: Quantum computing could help address problems that are too challenging for even...
IBM Cloud selects AMD EPYC processors for bare metal service offerings

IBM and AMD have this week announced that the IBM Cloud infrastructure has chosen Third Gen AMD EPYC processors to expand its bare metal service offerings designed to power customers’ demanding workloads and solutions. The new servers will feature 128 cores, up to 4 TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server offering customers high-end, dual-socket performance with AMD EPYC 7763 processors. AMD EPYC 7763 processor-powered Bare Metal Servers are now available from the IBM Cloud catalog.
IBM's new quantum processor is way smarter than your MacBook

IBM’s latest quantum computing experiments have created a processor capable of solving problems regular-old computers can’t even dream of parsing out. The company’s new Eagle processor, which it revealed on Axios’ HBO show, can handle loads of up to 127 qubits (quantum bits). IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the processor could theoretically solve more problems in the next four years than we have in the last four decades.
IBM Designs New Quantum Chip - All You Need To Know

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) has designed a new quantum computing chip that claimed to let quantum systems start to outperform classical computers at some tasks within the next two years, Reuters reports. IBM said that its "Eagle" computing chip has 127 so-called "qubits," representing information in the quantum...
IBM unveils most powerful quantum chip to date – ‘even grander things await’

Note: This blog was written by Jerry Chow, Oliver Dial and Jay Gambetta of IBM. (Read more about today’s announcements online.) Today, IBM Quantum unveiled Eagle, a 127-qubit quantum processor. Eagle is leading quantum computers into a new era — we’ve launched a quantum processor that has pushed us beyond the 100-qubit barrier. We anticipate that, with Eagle, our users will be able to explore uncharted computational territory — and experience a key milestone on the path towards practical quantum computation.
IBM Quantum Computing Breakthrough Could Bring New Health, Finance Solutions

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.
LED development twists light in quantum computing breakthrough

Researchers from Nagoya University have developed a method to generate room temperature, electrically tuneable LED's, twisting light that can switch direction to accelerate quantum information processing technologies. Light particles, known as photons, can be used for storing and transporting large amounts of data data, and offering applications in quantum processing.
QuEra Stealth Quantum Computer Startup Reveals 256 Qubit Simulator

QuEra Computing Inc. emerged from stealth mode has revealed a completed 256 qubit device. QuEra Computing Inc. emerged from stealth mode today with $17 million in funding from Rakuten, Day One Ventures, Frontiers Capital and leading tech investors Serguei Beloussov, and Paul Maritz among others. The company recently received a DARPA award, and has already generated $11 million in revenue. QuEra Computing uses ground-breaking research on neutral atoms, developed at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as the basis for a world-leading scalable, programmable quantum computer solution. The QuEra team is building the world’s most powerful quantum computers to take on computational tasks that are currently deemed impossibly hard.
