Pacers' Caris LeVert: Struggles with shot Monday

LeVert has seen just 35 minutes across the past two games, and he's totaled 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. After Saturday's games, the Pacers ranked 13th in the East with a 7-11 record. Coach Rick Carlisle is seemingly searching for some sort of solution, and he's resorted to playing the bench more over the past two games. Though the most recent contest was their biggest win of the season (111-94 over the Pelicans), the starters' minutes were down in the previous game as well, which was a three-point loss to the Hornets. Over these past two games, no player has seen more than 27 minutes, and that was Kelan Martin. The rotation will presumably normalize sooner than later, but it's been a frustrating situation for fantasy managers relying on high-usage Pacers players.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO