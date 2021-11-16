ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Caris LeVert: Struggles with shot Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

LeVert posted 17 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Pacers Starting Lineup Against Nuggets Without Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday night. Their full starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The Pacers will be without one of their best players in star shooting...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Caris LeVert: Officially questionable Saturday

LeVert (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz. LeVert has been unavailable for the last two games due to lower back soreness, but coach Rick Carlisle is optimistic that the 25-year-old will be back on the court Saturday. He's appeared in just five games this year due to his lingering back issues, and he's averaged 17.2 points and 4.2 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.
NBA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Caris LeVert (back) out for Thursday's game against Jazz

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Caris LeVert (back) will not play in Thursday's contest against the Utah Jazz. LeVert will miss his second straight game with lower back soreness. Expect Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis to play lead offensive roles against a Jazz unit rated eighth in defensive rating. Brogdon's current...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Malcolm Brogdon (illness) for inactive Caris LeVert on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon will make his seventh start this season after Caris LeVert was ruled out with a back ailment. In a matchup against a Denver unit playing with a 99.0 pace, our models project Brogdon to score 35.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $8,000.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
AllPacers

Caris LeVert's Status For Game Against 76ers

The 76ers are 8-5. Related stories on NBA basketball. Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
NBA
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert's Surprising Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

Caris LeVert will not be available on Wednesday night when the Indiana Pacers are on the road to face the Denver Nuggets. The Pacers have listed their star shooting guard as out with lower back soreness. The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Caris LeVert: Starters' minutes decreased

LeVert has seen just 35 minutes across the past two games, and he's totaled 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. After Saturday's games, the Pacers ranked 13th in the East with a 7-11 record. Coach Rick Carlisle is seemingly searching for some sort of solution, and he's resorted to playing the bench more over the past two games. Though the most recent contest was their biggest win of the season (111-94 over the Pelicans), the starters' minutes were down in the previous game as well, which was a three-point loss to the Hornets. Over these past two games, no player has seen more than 27 minutes, and that was Kelan Martin. The rotation will presumably normalize sooner than later, but it's been a frustrating situation for fantasy managers relying on high-usage Pacers players.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caris Levert
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Fantasy#Fg
The Spun

The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified. During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call. The Saints...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
denverstiffs.com

Watch: Will Barton scores 30 points, hits game-deciding shot in Nuggets win over Pacers

It took awhile, but it seems like the Q score for Will Barton among Denver Nuggets fans is finally where it needs to be. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets needed a savior. Without Nikola Jokić due to a one-game suspension, Michael Porter Jr. due to an ambiguous back injury, and Jamal Murray to recovery from ACL surgery, there were legitimate questions about whether the Nuggets could score 90 points tonight. Denver’s offense has been subpar to start the year, and that was before Jokić, the reigning MVP, was forced to sit.
NBA
theScore

Reddick: Panthers need to 'throw the friendships out the way'

Haason Reddick delivered a wake-up call to the Carolina Panthers' leadership core Monday in the aftermath of another disheartening loss. "We've got to hold everybody accountable," the edge rusher told reporters. "It wasn't good enough. Have to throw the friendships out the way, the buddy-buddy out the way." Carolina fell...
NFL
Blazer's Edge

NBA Shot Expert Discusses McCollum’s Playstyle, Dame’s Struggles

Despite the uncharacteristically-slow offensive start to the 2021-22 season, the Portland Trail Blazers employ two of the NBA’s most feared scorers in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Over their seven-year run together as starters, they each rank among the top-10 league wide in points scored and field goals, earning reputations as tough shot makers in the process. In a back-and-forth conversation, I was able to pick the brain of celebrated shooting expert and efficiency specialist Roger Galo, where we discussed a litany of topics surrounding the Blazers, as well as efficient scoring overall.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy