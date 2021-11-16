ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell sets 'blacksummers'NIGHT' album for 2022, releases single 'Off'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Maxwell will release his new album titled blacksummers'NIGHT in Spring 2022.

The singer made the announcement on Tuesday alongside the release of his new single, "Off."

The album is the third in a trilogy that started with 2009's BLACKsummers'night.

Maxwell uploaded "Off" to his offcial YouTube channel alongside footage of the moon. The track is also available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Tidal.

Maxwell will be supporting the new album with a 2022 North American tour where he will be joined by Anthony Hamilton and Joe. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 29.

The 48-year-old will be honored with the Legend Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which will air Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST onBET and BET Her.

Full list of dates for Maxwell's NIGHT tour

March 2 -- Dallas, Texas, at Texas Trust CU Theater

March 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

March 5 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

March 9 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

March 11 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

March 12 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum

March 16 -- Columbus, Ga., at Columbus Civic Center

March 17 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

March 19 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

March 20 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 23 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Chaifetz Center

March 25 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedExForum

March 26 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

March 27 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

March 30 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

April 1 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

April 2 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

April 6 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

April 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center

April 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

April 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

April 16 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

May 7 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amelie Arena

May 8 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena

CBS New York

Celebrities Flock To Harlem For Soul Train Awards At Apollo Theater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a big night in Harlem as the annual Soul Train Awards took place at the Apollo Theater for the first time, and the red carpet was overflowing with celebrities for the occasion. As CBS2’s Elise Finch reports, the venue was chosen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the TV show “Soul Train.” The Soul Train Awards pay tribute to the show and the musicians who keep that soulful legacy alive. “What better place to celebrate 50 years of soul, 50 years of legends, 50 years of icons, 50 years of magical moments,” DJ Cassidy said. The 2021 Soul...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX40

Police in Memphis hunt for suspects in Young Dolph’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police scoured the city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday as they searched for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop, a shooting that drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout his hometown. Few details have emerged about the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
POPSUGAR

New Edition and New Kids on the Block Face Off at the American Music Awards

It was a total blast from the past when New Edition and New Kids on the Block took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday! In case you missed it, both boy bands performed some of their biggest hits in an epic Battle of Boston. The show marked the first time New Edition and New Kids on the Block, who both hail from Boston, have shared the stage together, which is hard to believe considering both groups rose to stardom around the same time.
MUSIC
CBS New York

World Record For Longest Soul Train Line Broken In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As part of Soul Train Awards weekend in Harlem, the BET team made an official attempt to break the world record for longest soul train line. Hundreds of dancers of all ages lined up at Marcus Garvey Park to strut their stuff. Bernard Dove’s love for dance began in Harlem, at the Apollo Theater on stage with James Brown. “I did like a half split and the people screamed and that was like, I taste blood,” the 81-year-old said, “and I said now I know this is what I want to do.” Alongside original dancers on the iconic television...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Loose alpacas wander into busy Massachusetts road

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A herd of alpacas escaped from their owner's property in Massachusetts and went wandering through a busy road. Witnesses said the alpacas were spotted Sunday morning on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, near an Audi dealership. Shawn Smith captured video of the animals being corralled by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
