Costco Announces Recall Of Kool-Aid That Might Have Metal, Glass In The Powder

Costco is cautioning customers to check their cabinets after issuing a recall for a popular Kool-Aid product.

KraftHeinz and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of “Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix” that came in 82.5-ounce packages with the item number “95740” due to the potential presence of small pieces of glass or metal in the powder.

The recalled items have “Best When Used By” dates of “2023-08-31” and “2023-09-01.”

According to a Stater Bros. Markets recall notice, the foreign materials "may have been introduced during production.”

“The company discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. There have been no consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date,” officials said.

Anyone with those products has been instructed not to use them and to return them to their local Costco for a full refund.

