The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in a constant state of transition ever since the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them in Game 6 of the 2004 Western Conference Finals. Seventeen-plus years later, the steadiest thing about the franchise is that everything is still in flux. Chris Finch has coached just 55 games so far in his tenure in Minnesota. Longtime owner Glen Taylor signed the team’s future away to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore over the offseason. But the most significant transition is on the court as second-year phenom Anthony Edwards is on the cusp of superstardom and may be wresting control of the team away from Karl-Anthony Towns.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO