ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Sting returns with 'The Bridge' over troubled water

By MARK KENNEDY
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Bridge,” Sting (A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records) Sting's new album is aptly titled “The Bridge” — we need one. In almost every song there is water. It is rushing in the opening song, in the form of rain in another and as a cold grey sea in a third. Water is in a...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
edmsauce.com

Moodshift Return with ‘Walk On Water’

Marking their fifth original release of the year, esteemed Stockholm-based trio Moodshift is back with new single ‘Walk On Water’. The latest offering directly follows their previously-released hit singles from earlier this year including ‘Dang,’ ‘Touch,’ and ‘Heartless’. Once again establishing the group as one to watch, ‘Walk On Water’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms via Universal Music.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Review: Sting, Author of Spiritual Pop, Brings Vivid Characters to Life in Beautiful New Album, “The Bridge”

We first met Sting, all of us, circa late 1978 with “Roxanne,” the story of a call girl the narrator was trying to rescue from her vocation. Roxanne, who could walk the street for money, she didn’t care if it was wrong or right. “Roxanne” was the first captivating fictional character in a long line of them now extending over 40 years in songs by Gordon Matthew Sumner.
MUSIC
Billboard

Sting Talks New Album ‘The Bridge,’ Shares What He Thinks About ‘Dune’

The Bridge was not an album Sting was planning to make — at least not in its particular time frame. The veteran multi-hyphenate had reimagined some of his own material for My Songs in 2019 and had set sail with his musical The Last Ship during early 2020, with his own concert dates on the horizon. The pandemic shut those plans down, of course, and sent Sting back to the creative drawing board.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: 'Blood in the Water,' by Silver Donald Cameron

——— Perhaps you remember the case: "Murder for Lobster," read headlines around the world, detailing the bizarre and tragic tale of a locally renowned ne'er-do-well who in 2013 was killed by three Nova Scotian lobstermen, sick of the man stealing their lobster traps. It wasn't so much that the people...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Stamford Advocate

Review: 'Trouble in Mind' makes its Broadway debut, finally

NEW YORK (AP) — Alice Childress’ searing play “Trouble in Mind” has finally made it to Broadway and the only frustrating thing about the show is that it has taken this long. The two-act play takes place — appropriately enough — on a Broadway stage and is an uncomfortable exploration...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troubled Water#A M#Celtic
TVShowsAce

What Does Nathan Bates Do For A Living?

What does Bringing Up Bates star Nathan Bates do for a living? Bates family fans are wondering how he and his new wife, Esther Keyes, were able to go on a two-week-long honeymoon after tying the knot in October. On social media, since Nathan and Esther got married, they have...
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

(Watch) Sting Performs “Rushing Water” on Colbert, from New Album “The Bridge” Coming Thursday Night

Sting, looking great as usual, performed “Rushing Water” on Colbert last night. I love this song! Radio is starting to pick it up, too. “Rushing Water” is from “The Bridge,” Sting’s new album full of potential hits and gorgeous new songs. His voice has never sounded better and the songs are tremendous. I’ll have a full review tomorrow. Pre-order now at Amazon.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

‘Trouble in Mind’ Review: A Timely Broadway Play Elevated by a Stellar Cast

Alice Childress’ timely play “Trouble in Mind” is finally getting its Broadway debut — after a 65-year wait. The late playwright’s first full-length work, about discrimination and imbalanced power dynamics in the theater industry, was produced Off Broadway in 1955 with the plan of moving it to Broadway in 1957. However, Childress refused to bow to the demands of producers who urged her to “tone down” the play’s powerful conclusion.
THEATER & DANCE
Third Coast Review

Review: A Perilous Journey Through a Deeply Troubling World in 7 Prisoners

The second I saw the Oscar-nominated filmmakers Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and Ramin Bahrani (Man Push Cart, The White Tiger) credited as producers, I suspected there might be something special about 7 Prisoners, the second feature from writer-director Alexandre Moratto (Sócrates). The film opens in the countryside of Brazil, where 18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) lives with generations of his family. They are poor but happy because they are together. Mateus wants a better life for them, so he accepts a job in São Paolo at a scrap-yard run by Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), who brings on Mateus and a handful of other cash-strapped boys his age to work for him, offering them a place to stay, meals, and a steady salary.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Tourist’s ‘blasphemous’ approach to eating croissant enrages French

An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
FOOD & DRINKS
easyreadernews.com

“Hive” – It stings [MOVIE REVIEW]

Tied into a complex story about war, atrocity, loss, condemnation, and survival, writer/director Blerta Basholli has given us the true life story of Fahrije Hoti, a Kosovo woman condemned to live the life of a widow without the benefit of a husband she can bury. Life in this small corner...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New York Post

‘Trouble in Mind’ review: A sharp Broadway satire about race & showbiz

In a Broadway season dominated by a ton of so-so new plays about ripped-from-the-headlines issues, one of the best has already reached retirement age. “Trouble in Mind,” which opened Thursday night at the American Airlines Theatre, was written way back in 1955 by Alice Childress, but never got to Broadway until now.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Succession, episode 6 recap: Roman tangles with a trendy online fascist, because of course

“Do you know what they’re doing in that suite?” Tom asks Kendall in this week’s Succession, as he leaves a covert meeting with the saddest of the Roy boys to return to the family’s hotel bunker. “They’re choosing the next president.” The impulse to compare the Roys to a real-life dynasty of media tycoon-brats, the Murdochs, has never felt more piquant than it does here, in an episode that mercilessly underscores the influence Logan has on the political landscape of Succession’s version of America.Logan, Roman, Shiv, Tom, Greg and Connor spend this week visiting what Roman calls “a nice...
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’ Review: Compelling, Thrillerish Tale of Later-Life Liberation in an Oppressive Society

Dreaming of the sea takes on weightier significance when the dreamer lives in a landlocked country. It’s not just an idle fantasy of beach holidays and salt-rimmed cocktails — though Vera (Teuta Ajdini Jegeni) would like that too — but as Kaltrina Krasniqi’s taut, sorrowful narrative feature debut “Vera Dreams of the Sea” proves, the vision of a vast blue expanse stretching out to a far horizon can also become tacitly political for a widow who suddenly feels the weight of Kosovan patriarchy bearing down on her already burdened shoulders.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Blues Beat: Party New Orleans-style at FTC Stage One

Brother Joscephus & the Love Revolution takes its show to FTC StageOne on Friday. It’ll be an explosion of New Orleans party music, soul in the style of Ray Charles and Al Green, a good helping of jam-bandy roots rock with a splash of powerful upbeat gospel, without the religious overtones.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Register

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Greenlight, Adds Eight to Cast Including Troye Sivan and Anne Heche

The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy