Review: Sting returns with 'The Bridge' over troubled water

The second I saw the Oscar-nominated filmmakers Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and Ramin Bahrani (Man Push Cart, The White Tiger) credited as producers, I suspected there might be something special about 7 Prisoners, the second feature from writer-director Alexandre Moratto (Sócrates). The film opens in the countryside of Brazil, where 18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) lives with generations of his family. They are poor but happy because they are together. Mateus wants a better life for them, so he accepts a job in São Paolo at a scrap-yard run by Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), who brings on Mateus and a handful of other cash-strapped boys his age to work for him, offering them a place to stay, meals, and a steady salary.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO