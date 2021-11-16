Burgers, Fries, and Family Leave: Fast-Food Workers Are Finally Unionizing

The Fight for $15 movement in the United States is part of a global struggle by fast food workers often employed by the same multinational corporations that make massive profits even as their employees struggle to get by. On this week's Solidarity Center Podcast, Apantree Charoensak, a former union leader who led the campaign to organize fast food workers at KFC in Thailand, describes how workers overcame the company’s opposition to successfully form a union and win better wages and working conditions. “The company knew that if the demands were successful, it would impact 70 percent of the workers which, back then, there were about 18,000 workers. So they pressured and threatened me a lot,” she says. “They said they would get me out of the company, if I still tried to help other workers.” Listen to the full episode here.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 8 DAYS AGO