Labor Issues

Burgers, Fries, and Family Leave: Fast-Food Workers Are Finally Unionizing

By Gita Jackson
Vice
Vice
 7 days ago
Workers at several locations of the Pacific Northwest fast-food chain Burgerville reached a tentative agreement with the company, becoming the first unionized fast-food workers in the country to bargain a contract, a landmark victory in the fight to organize some of the most vulnerable workers in the country. Burgerville...

www.vice.com

Related
MarketRealist

Will Restaurant Workers Unionize? Starbucks Workers Hope So

As Starbucks sales hit $29 billion in fiscal 2021, workers feel like they deserve more—childcare, higher pay, and better working conditions, just to name a few. While Starbucks does offer paid parental leave, free college tuition at Arizona State University, and minimum pay of $15 per hour starting in summer 2022. For in-store workers, it's not enough.
LABOR ISSUES
NBC Los Angeles

Fast-Food Workers Strike Across California For Better Working Conditions

Fast-food workers say they are fed up with their working conditions, and on Tuesday morning, they're walking out. Thousands of employees in the fast-food industry are going on strike across California, walking out for better working conditions, wages and hours and calling on lawmakers to offer them a bigger say in their futures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Union Movement#Food Drink#Iww
HeySoCal

Fast-food workers set to strike Tuesday in support of AB257

Fast-food workers plan to strike Tuesday, holding rallies outside McDonald’s locations in Monterey Park, South Los Angeles and West Hollywood as part of a statewide protest against allegedly unsafe working conditions and to demand passage of Assembly Bill 257. Organizers of the statewide strike say Sen. Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Looking for a seat at the table: Fast-food workers walk out for better pay, working conditions

Los Angeles service workers, community organizers and local politicians gathered outside the McDonalds in Monterey Park today as part of a statewide demonstration advocating better working conditions and a standard minimum wage for fast food workers. The protest also called for the passing of Assembly Bill 257, which would set wage and working standards for workers in food facilities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hillsboro News-Times

Burgerville reaches deal for first fast food union in U.S.

After years of negotiations, the Burgerville Workers' Union says a new contract will create the first fast food labor group to be legally recognized. After more than 40 months of negotiations, bosses and employees at Burgerville have struck a deal — making the chain the nation's first fast-food business with a legally-recognized union contract. The new agreement, which has yet to be formally ratified, will cover roughly 12% of the iconic Pacific Northwest business' 800-person workforce, with the 100 workers spread out across five unionized shops. Officials with the Industrial Workers of the World, who organized the Burgerville Workers' union,...
PORTLAND, OR
WEHOville.com

Fast-food workers striking outside Hollywood McDonald’s

Fast-food workers plan to strike Tuesday, holding rallies outside McDonald’s locations in Monterey Park, South Los Angeles and Hollywood as part of a statewide protest against allegedly unsafe working conditions and to demand passage of Assembly Bill 257. Organizers of the statewide strike say Sen. Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
olneyenterprise.com

“National Fast Food Day”

I can hardly believe that I am bringing light to National Fast-Food Day on Nov. 16. But, with the rise of diabetes and obesity in the U.S., is this a day that we should celebrate? I’ve pondered this notion, and I’ve decided that it is OK to celebrate this day.
FOOD & DRINKS
ecowatch.com

Vegan Fast Food Is on the Rise

New company Plant Power Fast Food is taking on fast-food mega-giants and making a bet on plant-based eating as the "way of the future." With more attention on heart- and planet-healthy eating generally, plant-based fast food options are proliferating across the industry. The company, based in California, has a strong...
FOOD & DRINKS
newspressnow.com

Ads trumpet fast-food news

Thank goodness for advertising. Now, you’d think a statement like that would come from a retired newspaper ad executive, not a retired writer and editor. But if you were a historian researching how the News-Press and Gazette covered the early days of fast food in St. Joseph, good luck finding information from news stories.
RESTAURANTS
KEPR

Hot Mess Burgers and Fries opening food Truck

Kennewick, WA — Hot Mess Burgers and Fries is ending their residency at Red Mountain Kitchen in downtown Kennewick, but don't worry, they aren't going far. "This downtown Kennewick community has really supported us through every last little thing that has happened and so we don't want to move," said chef and owner Chris Nokes. "We've already built our clientele and our friends are all down here so we just want to stay, just now in our own truck, 10 feet that way."
KENNEWICK, WA
kcrw.com

On-strike SoCal fast food workers demand safe workplaces, better pay, accountability

Fast food workers across the state walked off the job today, demanding improved working conditions, better pay, and increased health and safety standards in the workplace. Joined by state lawmakers and local community organizers, three protests took place in LA. That includes a demonstration in Monterey Park, where dozens of workers and advocates decried treatment from unruly and disruptive patrons, untenable amounts of work stemming from low staffing numbers, a lack of PPE during the pandemic, and more.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
dclabor.org

Solidarity Center Podcast: Thai Fast Food Workers Fight for a Fair Share

The Fight for $15 movement in the United States is part of a global struggle by fast food workers often employed by the same multinational corporations that make massive profits even as their employees struggle to get by. On this week's Solidarity Center Podcast, Apantree Charoensak, a former union leader who led the campaign to organize fast food workers at KFC in Thailand, describes how workers overcame the company’s opposition to successfully form a union and win better wages and working conditions. “The company knew that if the demands were successful, it would impact 70 percent of the workers which, back then, there were about 18,000 workers. So they pressured and threatened me a lot,” she says. “They said they would get me out of the company, if I still tried to help other workers.” Listen to the full episode here.
LABOR ISSUES
TrendHunter.com

Fast-Food Oat Milk Alternatives

McDonald's has officially added vegan oat milk to its McCafé menu in Australia, expanding its coffee options to cater to an increasingly conscious consumer. The oat milk being offered at McCafé comes from the local Aussie brand MILKLAB -- a vegan dairy brand specializing in barista-quality alternatives. Really, it's no...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

McDonald's Korea's New Burger Contains This Cheesy Comfort Food

There's nothing quite like hitting up a good ol' Mickey D's while you're traveling abroad to get a little taste of home — or a sampling of something totally new. Interestingly, while perusing the fast food chain's menus in other countries, you may find some choices you've never seen before. Take for instance the McDonald's menu in India, where you won't find any beef but will find the Big Spicy Paneer Wrap and a variety of rice bowls (via McDonald's India).
RESTAURANTS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

