Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, everything was messy. Good teams lost. Bad teams won, in many cases beating good teams. The Titans shrugged off the loss of bulldozing tailback Derrick Henry and trounced the Rams on the road. That allows them to jump five spots to No. 1 after the Packers and Cowboys lost. The Cardinals move up three spots to second, ahead of the idle Buccaneers. The Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs break into the top 10 as the Bills, Saints and Bengals drop out.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO