ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Police: Car with Pa. plate could be linked to body parts found in Florida

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCkYn_0cyMbe4k00

UPDATE 11/16: The vehicle has been located and the investigation continues. The original story can be found below.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa, Florida are currently searching for a car with a Pennsylvania license plate that may be involved in the case of body parts found in McKay Bay.

According to police, detectives need help finding a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with the Pennsylvania license plate HDE6564.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury begins deliberations

On Friday, police were called to McKay Bay to investigate reports of body parts being found. While a spokesperson for the police department confirmed “additional body parts” were found , witnesses at the scene told our sister station WFLA the new body part appeared to be a leg.

A day prior, fishermen also reported finding what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

If you have seen or recognize the Hyundai Elantra, please call 813-231-6130 as soon as possible.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Police confirm Erie connection of identified victim from McKay Bay case in Florida

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny has confirmed that the body recently found in McKay Bay in Florida has been identified as Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Overholts grew up and attended school in Erie, Pennsylvania. Records showed however that the victim most recently lived in Lutz, Florida. It was reported earlier that Overholts’ remains […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

Reward offered as troopers continue search for Harley Davidson owners

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are continuing to search for answers after finding two Harley Davidson motorcycles on a trailer abandoned in a wooded area of Cambria County in early November. The motorcycles, possibly from the 1970s, were found with a utility trailer off of East Campbell Street in Carrolltown, Pa. around noon, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Westmoreland County man accused of hitting man with cane

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of felony assault after state police said he hit a man with a cane in Clearfield County. Casey David Anthony, 30, of Ruffsdale, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for the incident on the evening of Nov. 20. A man told […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Crews handle attic, basement fires in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews in Altoona worked to put out an attic fire and also a basement fire at two separate properties on Nov. 20. At 9 a.m. crews were dispatched to 216 North 12th Avenue for a report of a working fire. A short time after arriving on the scene it was confirmed that […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Helicopter crashes in field at airport; no major injuries

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after the crash of a helicopter during a training exercise at a Pennsylvania airport over the weekend, but no serious injuries were reported. Lancaster Airport’s director, Ed Foster, said the two-seat Bell 47 aircraft went down in a field on airport property […]
LANCASTER, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate after fuel stolen, farm equipment damaged

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after hundreds of dollars in diesel fuel were stolen along with a plastic tank from a farming area in East Carroll Township. The theft happened sometime over Halloween weekend on Ott Road when an unknown suspect(s) went onto the property and damaged a farm sprayer while […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#License Plate#New Body#Weather#Wfla#Hyundai#Hde6564#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Abused Turpin kids now ‘betrayed’ by social services system

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The 13 Southern California siblings rescued three years ago from horribly abusive conditions that included being locked in their home for years, shackled to beds and starved by their parents have been failed at different points by a social services system that was supposed to help them transition to new lives, […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
WTAJ

5,604 new COVID cases reported in PA, 73.6% of residents vaccinated Nov. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 15 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 73.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 5,604 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,691,773 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Mill Hall man pleads guilty to drug charges, meth distribution

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Mill Hall resident pleaded guilty in federal court to drug charges in relation to a 2020 meth bust. Robert Nyman, 59, conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, according to evidence presented to the court. Nyman also conspired to commit money laundering. Nyman was […]
MILL HALL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Officials: Cat alerted residents to Syracuse apartment fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A cat may be the reason three residents escaped an apartment fire in upstate New York. Residents were asleep when a fire broke out Saturday morning on the first floor of a building in Syracuse. Fire officials said a cat inside the home woke them up and everyone was able to […]
PETS
WTAJ

Three transported to hospital after vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving entrapment occurred in the afternoon on Nov. 21 in Cambria County. The crash occurred at the intersection of Theatre Road and Tank Drive in Richland Township at about 1 p.m. Three people were then transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SUV crashes into 2 vehicles, killing woman, boy; 3 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A sport utility vehicle went out of control on a northeast Philadelphia boulevard and crashed into two other vehicles, killing a woman and a boy and critically injuring the SUV driver and two other children, police said. The SUV was heading south on Roosevelt Boulevard at high speed at about 12:10 a.m. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off

ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man fled. The man, later identified as a convicted felon, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — About 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crowbars, ransacked a high-end department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in cars waiting outside, police and witnesses said. Three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night shocked shoppers […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
WTAJ

WTAJ

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy